Amtrak lowers its USA Rail Pass to $299 for a limited time

The pass gives travelers the ability to ride up to 10 travel segments across the country, no matter how long or short it is.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Looking to get more adventurous this year?

Amtrak's USA Rail Pass may be perfect for you!

For a limited time until Jan. 20, the pass is being sold for $299, down from its regular price of $499.

According to Amtrak's website, travelers with the pass receive 10 rides (a.k.a segments) in coach on the wide majority of Amtrak routes across the country.

The good

A segment can be as long as Chicago to Los Angeles or as short as Washington D.C. to New York City.

Trip changes can be made prior to the scheduled departure time of a segment. Rebookings must be made either within the 120-day validity period or within 30 days of your first used segment.

No blackout date or time of day restrictions.

The pass is fully refundable by calling Amtrak, as long as you're still in the 120-day validity period and no travel has occurred yet.

What's the catch?

Those travelling with the USA Rail Pass must travel in Coach class and are not eligible to upgrade to a higher fare class (business, first, or sleeper).

The pass cannot be used on the Amtrak Acela, Auto Train, Maple Leaf, or Thruway Bus Series 7000-7999.

The travel must occur within 120 days of purchasing the pass and travelers will need to travel all 10 segments within 30 days once you go on your first segment.

Travel is limited to two round-trip rides, or four one-way rides, through a given station.

Segment reservations must be made ahead of time to receive your tickets.

Any unused segments will expire after thirty (30) days from date of first travel.

A pass cannot be shared amongst multiple people.

How to use the pass

According to Amtrak, once you purchase the pass, you'll be able to start booking each segment of your trip directly from your purchase confirmation, by going to 'Modify Trip' on Amtrak.com or by looking up your reservation in the Amtrak app.

