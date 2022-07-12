Amtrak announces partnership with Philadelphia's "Harry Potter: The Exhibition"

From now through Sep. 18, Amtrak will transport customers to Philadelphia, where they can experience the 18,000-square-foot exhibition.

PHILADELPHIA — Harry Potter lovers have a reason to celebrate this summer!

Amtrak is partnering with Philadelphia's Harry Potter: The Exhibition, at the Franklin Institute.

From now through Sep. 18, Amtrak will transport customers to Philadelphia where they can experience the 18,000-square-foot exhibition.

“We are thrilled to announce Amtrak as the official travel partner of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “Amtrak will provide guests of the Exhibition a wonderful way to easily get to the experience any day of the week.”

The recently renovated exhibition opened its doors once again in Feb. of this year. The exhibit features 21 celebratory galleries, including the Great Hall, Hogwarts Castle, Hagrid's Hut, Hogwarts Houses and Newt's Case.

William H Gray III 30th Street Station is serviced by ten Amtrak train routes with destinations as far south as Florida, as far north as Vermont and as far west as Chicago.

“Amtrak is proud to serve as an official transportation partner for Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia,” said Amtrak Assistant Vice President National Advertising & Brand Management, Darlene Abubakar. “By taking Amtrak, families can travel to the Exhibition without dealing with the hassles of driving, expensive gas prices and parking. Remember to book early for the best Amtrak fares.”

Amtrak Saver Fares offer low prices on the Northeast Regional, select Keystone Service and select Pennsylvanian service trains.

Amtrak recommends booking early to get the best prices and save on convenient downtown-to-downtown service.