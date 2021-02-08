American Airlines gives customers 30-minutes of free access to TikTok

Customers on flights with WiFi now have free access to TikTok for 30-minutes.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TikTok is making it's way to the sky. American Airlines announced Monday that it is now offering free access to TikTok for 30-minutes on any American flight with WiFi.

To access your 30-minutes of TikTok on a flight, American says you need to connect to the “AA-Inflight” signal. Customers can then visit aainflight.com where they will see a TikTok ad granting free access to the app.

“Faster Wi-Fi allows us to deliver diverse inflight entertainment options and invest in innovative partnerships with platforms like TikTok,” Clarissa Sebastian, American’s managing director of premium customer experience and onboard products, said in a statement. “Customers play the lead role in helping us better understand what content they want during their inflight experience and TikTok is one of the platforms they love on the ground, and we’re thrilled to work with Viasat to give customers free access to TikTok while they’re in the air as well.”

American Airlines said in a statement that this is a "trial."

TikTok is a social media platform available on mobile devices and desktop. The platform allows users to post short-form videos between fifteen seconds and three minutes long.

TikTok is available to customers now. American already offers free access to entertainment and Facebook messenger.

The announcement comes as more people continue to fly. On Sunday, the TSA saw a pandemic record with over 2.2 million people passing through security checkpoints across the country.

JUST IN: @TSA officers screened 2,238,462 people at airport security checkpoints yesterday, Sunday, August 1. It was the highest checkpoint volume since the start of the pandemic, which is why it is so important to #MaskUp, wash your hands frequently and socially distance. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) August 2, 2021

