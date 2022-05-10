American Airlines offers new connection from Lancaster Airport to Philadelphia through its partnership with Landline

Customers can check in and clear security at Lancaster Airport, and board a Landline shuttle, which will take them to their terminal at Philadelphia International.

LANCASTER, Pa. — American Airlines announced this week there's a new option to connect customers in Lancaster to its carrier at Philadelphia International Airport through the transportation platform Landline.

Beginning Aug. 16, Landline will add a new route from Lancaster to Philadelphia, joining recently announced route map destinations in Allentown/Bethlehem and Atlantic City.

"Traveling on Landline is not only a convenient way to start and end a journey, it’s a time-saver, too," American Airlines said in a press release.

Under the new system, customers begin their trip at the Lancaster Airport, check in with American, and clear security just as they would for a flight, but board a Landline vehicle instead of an aircraft.

Upon arrival in Philadelphia, they’ll de-board airside, enter the terminal, and proceed directly to their connecting flight. When they’re ready to return home, they’ll board a Landline vehicle in Philadelphia and arrive back at Lancaster Airport.

American will seamlessly transfer customers’ checked bags between Landline’s vehicles and American’s flight network, the airline said.

“Our partnership with Landline is one more way we’re making it easy for customers to connect to American’s premier trans-Atlantic gateway in Philadelphia,” Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning, said. “Customers can start and end their journey at Lancaster Airport, relax on a comfortable Landline vehicle, and leave the driving to someone else while they work or start their vacation early. From road to runway, we’re excited to welcome customers on board.”

Members of American’s award-winning AAdvantage®loyalty program will also earn miles and Loyalty Points when traveling on Landline-operated routes, the company said.

“For too long, travelers have been bothered by all of the ancillary parts of flying, including getting to and from the airport, parking, transporting their bags, and navigating security. We’re changing that,” Landline CEO and co-founder David Sunde said. “Landline is proud to partner with American to make travel even more efficient, affordable, and relaxing."

Landline vehicles accommodate up to 35 customers and feature leather seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, streaming entertainment, and power at every seat.