Airlines prep for holiday travel | Travel Smart

If you’re trying to make up for lost time by planning a trip this holiday season, you’re not alone. The good news is airlines are ready for you.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Willis Orlando with Scott’s Cheap Flights says airlines are adding staff to prepare for the surge of holiday travel.

“People did not go to visit family last year but are really ready to do it now as vaccination rates go up and people are feeling a little bit more comfortable,” he said. "Right now, what we’re seeing is a very slow and steady climb in flight demand."

Airlines are trying to stay ahead of demand for this holiday season and they do this by tracking online search data to see how many people are looking for flights and where they want to travel to.

As airlines have done this, it's caused two things. One...

“It’s opened up a number of options one has to get from point A to point B, so if you’re flying from Harrisburg, you may not have to go to Philly anymore to take that flight across the country because there are more flights going out of MDT now than before,” Orlando said.

And two...

“Prices are going down because airlines are moving so aggressively, and supply and demand is just going back steadily, so you see a big spike in supply and a slow increase in demand and when supply outstrips demand, it means great prices for everybody,” Orlando said.

If you’re planning a holiday vacation, Orlando says now is the time to prepare to make sure your trip to the airport runs as smoothly as possible.

“Do your homework, get there early, be over prepared; it's always better to be over prepared,” Orlando said.

Make sure you bring proof of vaccination or your negative COVID-19 test results.

“Have hard copies, have photos, it will never hurt to have extra documentation,” Orlando said.

And finally…