Soak up the last of summer with Adventure Explorations | Travel Smart

Adventure Explorations offers many summer activities from kayaking to hiking.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're looking for one last summer adventure, you don't have to go too far.

Adventure Explorations in Boiling Springs offers guided tours from hiking through the woods to kayaking down the river.

“Adventure Explorations can offer everything from day hikes to kayaking, rock climbing, and clay shooting." (INSERT NAME OF PERSON)

And if you’re new to exploring the outdoors...

“I suggest starting with a day hike if you’re pretty new to the outdoors. The wonderful thing about Pennsylvania is that we have a ton of hiking trails, everything from beginner to advanced hiking trails.”

Adventure Explorations runs their trips privately so you can go at your own pace and enjoy time alone or with your loved ones in a group session.

“Come enjoy it, if it is just by yourself for a day or a mental health day, or with your partner, or with your family, we want you to enjoy that with who you want to be with."

Their goal is for people to relieve the stressors of their everyday lives and spend time in nature.

“It’s always been important to be outside and we’ve always known that, but the last year-and-a-half exacerbated the feeling and the want to be outside, so I think it’s super important for our mental health. Scientists have shown that being outside reduces anxiety and it’s great to be around friends. So find a group of people that you like spending time with and go outside.”

With summer coming to an end, be sure to take advantage of the warm weather and have one more adventure.