AAA provides tips for Thanksgiving travelers before hitting the road

It's estimated that around 1.7 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving across Pennsylvania.

To prepare, AAA is offering some tips for holiday travelers ahead of the big day.

Officials say going to the speed limit is not only safer, but can also help drivers save at the pump. Along with being more dangerous, speeding can also decrease a car's fuel economy.

Another important tip is to plan ahead. Making a road plan can help drivers prepare for any emergencies on the road.

AAA says having your car checked before traveling can also help prevent problems when driving.

"In order to be safe, you want to make sure your vehicle is safe. A good tip before you get on the road is [to check] some of the basics, tire pressure, lights, breaks," said Jason Kirsch, a AAA Central Penn spokesperson.

Other tips include reviewing your route ahead of time, in case you run into trouble with your GPS and breaking up long trips by switching drivers and making frequent stops.