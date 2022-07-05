Over 600 vehicle crashes reported during four-day Independence Day travel period: police

Of the 600 crashes, four resulted in fatalities and 170 injuries were reported, according to state police.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced that they investigated 649 vehicle crashes, which resulted in four fatalities and 170 injuries, over the four-day Independence Day travel period.

Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, according to police.

State troopers made an additional 515 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests and issued more than 24,000 traffic citations over the long weekend.

The travel period ran from July 1-4. During the same period of time in the 2021 Independence Day driving period, 680 crashes were reported. From these crashes, there were nine fatalities and 195 reported injuries.