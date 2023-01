A vehicle on fire on Route 30 eastbound between the Prospect Road exit and the Mountville exit in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County is causing delays.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle on fire is causing backups on Route 30 in Lancaster County this morning.

Emergency responders were alerted to the fire just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 27.

The vehicle is on Route 30 eastbound between the Prospect Road exit and the Mountville exit in West Hempfield Township.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the fire.