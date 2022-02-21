Vehicle fire closes road in York County

Police were dispatched to East Prospect Road at Nicholas Lane in Windsor Township for reports of a disabled vehicle on Monday.

YORK, Pa. — A vehicle fire in York County on Monday morning has closed part of a roadway.

On Feb. 21 around 5:45 a.m., York County Regional Police responded to East Prospect Road at Nicholas Lane in Windsor Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

Once officers arrived on scene, they say they discovered a vehicle that was smoking from the engine compartment before it caught on fire.

Officials say East Prospect Road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police aren't sure at this time how long the road will be closed for.