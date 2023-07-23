Vehicle fire causes traffic disruptions on PA 581

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, a tractor-trailer fire that started on PA 581 Eastbound is causing closures and traffic disruptions.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 3:10 p.m.: The left and center lanes on PA 581 eastbound have re-opened, according to Schreffler.

Update, 3 p.m.: Officials with PennDOT have confirmed that the vehicle fire is out.

The left lane is open to let the residual traffic filter out, but PennDOT and Hampden Fire Police officials are attempting to get drivers off at the north and southbound exits for U.S. Route 15, according to Schreffler.

Schreffler stated that the tractor-trailer is too severely damaged to be hauled off, and it needs to be emptied prior to removal; lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time, as Schreffler confirmed that there was no heavy tow truck on the scene yet.

Previous: According to PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler, PA 581 is experiencing traffic disruptions and closures due to a tractor-trailer catching on fire at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Schreffler reported the vehicle caught on fire near the overpass by 18th Street in Camp Hill, and there was no crash that caused the flames.

One of the tractor-trailer's wheels landed in another lane while being on fire, and the eastbound lanes are currently fully closed, Shreffler confirmed.