x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Lanes closed on Route 22 eastbound in Dauphin County following truck rollover

The crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, reportedly caused no injuries. However, the road has been closed for several hours.
Credit: sportpoint - stock.adobe.com

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An asphalt tanker truck rollover has caused eastbound lanes on Route 22/322 to close. 

The crash, which happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, reportedly caused no injuries. However, the road is closed eastbound starting at the Mountain Road Exit. 

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the road is still closed to traffic. It is unclear at this time when it will re-open.

According to the Duncannon Fire Company Facebook page, fire crews responded to the overturned tanker truck as it leaked tar. The windshield was reportedly removed to rescue the driver. 

The Squad and Dauphin Company 38 just recently cleared a Tractor Trailer accident with reported entrapment on 22/322 EB...

Posted by Duncannon Fire Company on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Portion of East Market St. to close for five weeks due to bridge replacement

Before You Leave, Check This Out