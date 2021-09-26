Tractor-trailer crashes into vehicle on PA Turnpike, injuring three and closing lanes

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday in East Cocalico Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (9:35 p.m.) Lanes are now all clear.

Update (8:48 p.m.) One lane is now open in each direction.

A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has left 3 injured and two eastbound lanes closed.

The crash took place between the Reading and Lancaster-Lebanon exits at mile-marker 285.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, both eastbound lanes and the left westbound lane are closed due to debris in the road.

Reports say a tractor-trailer crashed into a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Officials say they received a call about crash just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Currently, officials report that no one has been taken to the hospital.