Temporary street closures in anticipation of planned protest in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In anticipation of a planned protest at the State Capitol on Friday, some streets will be temporarily closed.
Starting at 8 a.m., barricades will be at the following intersections for the duration of the protests:
- 2nd and North
- 2nd and Briggs
- Forster and Susquehanna
- Forster and Green
- Third and North
- Forster and Penn
- Third and Forster
- 2nd and Forester
Only local traffic will be allowed through.
Mayor Eric Papenfuse said "We respect the right of the protesters to make their voices heard, we ask them in turn to respect the rights of our residents to be safe in their homes and not have to put up with excessive disruptions to their daily routines."