Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer has closed a ramp on Route 30 in Lancaster County.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Officials say the incident has the entire ramp from Route 30 eastbound to Route 222 northbound closed, and it is expected to be closed for an extended period of time for clean up.

Police say that all Route 30 eastbound traffic intending to go north onto Route 222 is being diverted to the next interchange at New Holland Pike.

Officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.

A bit grainy in the pic, but it looks like an overturned truck on the ramp from 30 EB to 222 NB. Ramp is closed. Expect a long cleanup.#CentralPATraffic pic.twitter.com/FnqGRBNzVR — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) June 2, 2021