Route 30 EB in Lancaster County closed after crash involving tractor-trailer

LANCASTER, Pa. — A portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County is closed after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Route 30 East near the Exit to Route 441 at Columbia.

Traffic on Route 30 westbound is slowed in the area of the crash as well.

There is no word on exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if any injuries have been suffered at this time.

Closed due to accident in #York on US 30 EB between Cool Springs Rd/Wrightsville and PA-441, stopped traffic back to Cool Springs Rd/Wrightsville #traffic https://t.co/FBhe2icdZQ — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) October 12, 2020