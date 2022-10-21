Route 30 eastbound reopens after crash

The crash had closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to Route 441 and Prospect Rd. in West Hempfield Township for a short time.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:43 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened.

PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County is closed after a crash.

According to 511PA, the crash has closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to Route 441/Cedar St. and Prospect Rd in West Hempfield Township.

It occurred sometime around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 21.