x
Route 30 eastbound reopens after crash

The crash had closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to Route 441 and Prospect Rd. in West Hempfield Township for a short time.
A stock image of a broken windshield

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:43 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened.

PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County is closed after a crash.

According to 511PA, the crash has closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to Route 441/Cedar St. and Prospect Rd in West Hempfield Township.

It occurred sometime around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 21.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved, if anyone was injured in the crash or how long the road will be closed.

