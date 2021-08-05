Portion of Route 222 southbound closed in Lancaster County after multi-vehicle crash

Route 222 southbound is expected to be closed for some time after a multi-vehicle crash. Officials say drivers should plan to take alternate routes.

Police say the crash occurred on Route 222 southbound near Landis Run Creek. As a result, the roadway is closed in the area, and being diverted to exit at the Oregon Pike interchange.

Officials say that drivers should expect delays in the surrounding areas and plan for alternate routes of travel. The roadway will remain closed until emergency crews can clear the scene.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Look at these delays 👀. This is US-222 SB at Orgeon Pike. You can see choices are being made. Stay the course or detour. Either way unfortunately, is a slow for travels South of Brownstown this morning. @FOX43Traffic pic.twitter.com/Zui1VuvLUY — Trenice (@TreniceBtv) August 5, 2021