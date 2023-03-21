Resurfacing work on Route 222 in Lancaster County set to begin next month

Night work will affect traffic on Route 222 from Lausch Road to the Berks County border, PennDOT said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that a resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Route 222 in East Cocalico and Brecknock townships in Lancaster County.

The roadwork covers an area of Route 222 from just south of Lausch Road in East Cocalico Township to the Berks County border in Brecknock Township, and includes the four ramps at Col. Howard Boulevard (Route 272/Denver/PA Turnpike Exit), according to PennDOT.

The will be performed at night, PennDOT said.

Weather permitting, work will begin Sunday, April 2. There will be lane closures during nighttime hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, according to PennDOT.

This project includes milling, concrete pavement patching, overlay of the existing roadway, guide rail, pavement markings, signing updates and other miscellaneous construction.

This project is expected to be completed by October 27. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, Bedford County, is the prime contractor on this $8,529,957 project.