Road work scheduled for this weekend and next on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT is reminding motorists traveling through York County that there will be construction taking place the next two weekends.
Interstate 83 between Exit 19 (Route 462/Market Street) and Exit 22 (N. George Street) in York County will have around-the-clock lane restrictions as crews conduct bridge deck repairs and bituminous paving. There will be restrictions on both lanes that could cause delays.
The restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, and during the same hours on Friday, Sept. 15, through Monday, Sept. 18.
The construction is associated with a project that includes replacing the Eberts Lane bridge spanning I-83, constructing an additional span to the existing three-lane, two-span bridge on Sherman Street (Route 1033) spanning I-83 and Mill Creek, approach work, guide rail updates, pavement marking updates and other miscellaneous construction.
