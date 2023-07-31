Resurfacing project will close portion of I-83 near Harrisburg this weekend

Interstate 83 southbound will be closed between exits 47 and 45 from 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 to 6 a.m. on Aug. 7 for milling, paving and bridge repairs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a closure is planned for this weekend on southbound Interstate 83, including the ramp from I-83 south to Interstate 283 south in Dauphin County.

This closure will allow a contractor to mill, pave and perform bridge repairs between Exit 47 and Exit 45.

Weather permitting, this work will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. Detours will be in place for southbound I-83 and southbound I-283. Higher than normal traffic volumes are expected on detour routes and adjacent roadways. There may be delays.

Motorists traveling south on I-83 from north of the closure should take Exit 47 (Route 322 East/Hershey/Eisenhower Blvd.). Those continuing south on I-83 should bear right at the ramp to Paxton Street to access southbound I-83.

Those accessing southbound I-283 should proceed past the Paxton Street ramp on Eisenhower Boulevard, continue to the intersection with Route 441, then turn left to access I-283.

This work is part of a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on I-83 in Dauphin County. The project extends from Cameron Street in the City of Harrisburg, through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

This project includes concrete patching, milling, paving and other work on the I-83 mainline, as well as on ramps and bridges within the project limits.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,884,987 project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.

