Police investigating crash involving pedestrian; York Haven Road closed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Haven Road is closed while Newberry Township Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The road is closed in the 500 block in both directions between Cassel Road and Cly Road.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, emergency personnel responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26.

One pedestrian was involved in the crash.

Emergency responders took one person to the hospital.

The coroner was not called to the crash.