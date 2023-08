Route 22/322 East in Perry County and Texaco Road (Route 2012) in Cumberland County are closed due to fatal crashes this morning.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Two State Routes are closed this morning due to fatal crashes in Perry County and Cumberland County.

Route 22/322 East in Perry County is closed at Midway (before Newport) for a fatal crash with entrapment that occurred around 7 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Another state road known as Texaco Road (Route 2012) in Silver Spring Township in Cumberland County is closed for a fatal crash that happened about 7:30 a.m.