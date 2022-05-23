Work on Market Street Bridge in Perry County to begin this week; expect lane restrictions

Starting Wednesday, the bridge will be restricted to a single 12-foot lane with temporary traffic signals providing traffic control, PennDOT said.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Repair and rehabilitation work is set to begin this week on the Market Street Bridge, which carries Route 1015 over Route 22 in Greenwood Township, Perry County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, PennDOT said. The bridge will be restricted to a single 12-foot lane with temporary traffic signals providing traffic control. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Additionally, a truck detour will be in place during this project. Trucks wishing to access the west side of the bridge from the east should take westbound Route 22 to the Route 333 (Cocolamus Road) exit, then take Route 22 east to the Route 17/Millerstown exit and Market Street, according to PennDOT.

Trucks wishing to access the east side of the bridge from the west should take eastbound Route 22 to the Route 34/Newport Exit, then take Route 22 east to Route 17/Millerstown and Market Street, PennDOT said.

The $1.95 million project includes superstructure painting, latex modified concrete overlay, deck joint replacement, and concrete repairs of the existing 2-span steel multi-girder bridge carrying Market Street over Route 11.