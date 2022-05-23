Sinkhole repairs will close westbound Union Deposit Road in Susquehanna Township tonight, PennDOT says

The sinkhole is located just east of Hill Street, PennDOT said. Union Deposit Road will be closed to westbound traffic from Hill Street to Eastern Drive.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Motorists in Dauphin County are advised that westbound Union Deposit Road will be closed Monday night due to a sinkhole caused by a pipe failure in Susquehanna Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is expected to be in place at approximately 7 p.m., according to PennDOT. A detour will be in place.

Motorists traveling westbound on Union Deposit Road should take northbound Interstate 83 to westbound Route 22 to southbound Progress Avenue to Union Deposit Road.

Union Deposit Road will remain open to eastbound traffic.

Access will be maintained to the shopping center located near the sinkhole location.

PennDOT said it is assessing the situation and will develop a repair plan.

Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with caution through the area, PennDOT said.