PennDOT announces most speed restrictions lifted in Central Pa.

Most speed restrictions are being lifted except for Route 222 in Lancaster County.

Previously:

PennDOT has announced speed restrictions on some major roadways in Central Pennsylvania.

While PennDOT urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 MPH on the following roadways:

Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line in York County to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, Interstate 81 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties, Interstate 78 in Lebanon County;

Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties, Route 222 in Lancaster County, and Route 30 from Route 15 in Adams County to Route 23 in Lancaster County.

While the restrictions are in place, commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA .

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

PennDOT also asks drivers to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks, and reminds everyone to have an emergency kit in their vehicles.