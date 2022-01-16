PennDOT reduces speed limits on major roadways in Central Pa. due to snow

PennDOT says they are temporarily reducing the speed limit on major roadways throughout Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on major roadways across Central Pennsylvania.

Speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour on the following roadways:

Interstate 81

Interstate 83

Interstate 283

Route 15

Route 22

Route 30

Route 283

Route 581

As a part of the above restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the above roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

There is no speed restriction in place for Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

PennDOT says on roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions on the roadways must move to the right lane.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, PennDOT is reminding motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles that includes non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel, and warm clothes.

To check on road conditions, you can visit 511PA for the latest on more than 40,000 miles of Pennsylvania roadways.