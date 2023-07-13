PennDOT announces it will not toll South Bridge as part of its replacement plan

The I-83 South Bridge will not be tolled as a part of the project to replace the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the I-83 South Bridge will not be tolled as a part of the project to replace the I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.

A PennDOT spokesperson told FOX43 the tolling option was removed because of Act 84, which amended the public-private transportation partnership (P3) law and made it illegal to use tolling as a means to fund the Major Bridge Public Private Partnership (MBP3).

"This was clearly an example of the people being heard," said Dauphin County Commissioner, Chad Saylor.

PennDOT's plan to toll drivers as a way to foot the bill for the aging bridge's much-needed repairs received great opposition on both sides of the Susquehanna.

“The diversionary traffic was huge in the area that I represented at the time," said Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland). "Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, they were very worried about that traffic and that was a big issue.”

There were also concerns about the impacts that diversionary traffic would have on businesses and public safety.

“I don’t think there’s an issue that unified this region more quickly than the proposal to toll," added Commissioner Saylor.

In February 2021, the project was selected as a candidate for bridge tolling. PennDOT acknowledges that impacts to the surrounding communities from a portion of drivers leaving the interstate to avoid paying a toll was a substantial concern.

Now that the toll won't occur, PennDOT says this should prevent the diversion of traffic into the local roads around that area.

According to a release from PennDOT, the project is moving forward with non-tolling funding sources and will seek federal funding to expedite the project.

Commissioner Saylor supports this.

“The infrastructure bill that passed and that was signed into law by the president allocated billions of dollars for infrastructure projects and we think given the importance of the I-83 bridge, that would be an ideal project," he explained.

Rep. Delozier says there's no argument repairs need to be made, but believes this is just one piece of a bigger conversation about the way Pennsylvania will fund its roads and bridges moving forward.

“Our infrastructure should be a priority and I have said it’s incumbent upon the legislature and the governor to have those discussions about what other funds can be used for infrastructure," she said.

Other state lawmakers who opposed the tolling of the I-83 South Bridge also sent statements to FOX43 in response to PennDOT's decision to not toll the bridge.

"I’ve been against tolling the I-83 bridge from the beginning because of the increased costs for motorists, disruptions to traffic flow and impacts on local communities, and, after a loss in court and continued pressure from myself and my colleagues, PennDOT has finally dropped this ill-conceived plan. PennDOT must first consider how they can implement a more efficient planning and procurement process for construction projects before asking for a new tax or fee on Pennsylvanians." -Senator John DiSanto (R-Dauphin)

"I am grateful that everyone worked together to come to the conclusion that the I-83 Bridge will not be tolled. I expressed my concern at multiple meetings that it would have been a double tax. My constituents already have a commuter tax taken out of their paychecks for working in Harrisburg. Then, they would have been tolled to cross the bridge. Plus, they pay a fuel tax. Why would we further tax our workers trying to get to work? So, I applaud the final outcome." -Rep. Barb Gleim (R-Cumberland)

PennDOT says that a public hearing will be scheduled on the project later this year.