PennDOT: most speed and vehicle restrictions have been lifted in South Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT announced this morning that most of the speed restrictions that were placed on Pa. roads last night due to the winter weather advisory have been lifted.

Tier 1 vehicle restrictions have been removed from Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin, and York counties, according to a press release. The restriction remains in place on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.

The 45-mph speed limit restriction on interstates and other major roadways has also been lifted in most places, also according to a press release.

Other pertinent information motorists should know:

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

PennDOT also stated in the press release that although these restrictions are being lifted, motorists should be aware of ice and snow, and take their times while traveling.

Crews will continue to work until roads are clear.