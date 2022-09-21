PennDOT to begin $.8 million resurfacing project next week

The project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Wednesday that a 4.8-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County is set to begin next week.

The project extends from Cameron Street in Harrisburg through Swatara Township, to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Weather permitting, contractors are expected to begin night work on Sunday, Sept. 25. Construction hours will be nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Short-term lane closures are expected. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The project will include concrete patching, milling, paving and other work on the I-83 mainline, as well as ramps and bridges within the project limits.

Weekend ramp closures are planned for next year. Updates, including detour information, will be issued ahead of closures.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Pa., is the prime contractor on this $4,884,987 project.

Completion of the project is expected by Nov. 20, 2023.