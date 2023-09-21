PennDOT warns Harrisburg-area drivers headed to a Penn State football game this weekend to give themselves extra time on the road

PennDOT reminded motorists heading out of the Harrisburg area that a bridge preservation project along Route 22 may cause traffic delays on the way to Beaver Stadium

CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Penn State football fans beware... if you want to roar with the Nittany Lion this weekend, you may need to leave your house earlier than planned.

PennDOT today reminded motorists heading out of the Harrisburg area that a bridge preservation project along Route 22 in Walker Township, Juniata County, has contributed to significant traffic delays during football weekends at Beaver Stadium.

The bridges spanning Route 2003 (Doe Run Road) about a mile before the Port Royal exit are restricted to a single lane in each direction due to the project, which involves improvements to six bridges in Fermanagh and Walker townships that will improve the ride quality and extend the life of the structures, PennDOT said. Work on the remaining bridges is expected to wrap during the 2024 construction season.

PennDOT plans to display travel times to Beaver Stadium on their changeable message signs along Route 22/322 so drivers can decide whether to consider alternate routes. Motorists can also check conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.