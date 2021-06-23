Everything we know so far about the Northeast DC pedestrian bridge collapse

The bridge collapse has closed a stretch of I-295 that will not reopen until Thursday at 10 p.m., officials say.

WASHINGTON — Six people are left injured after a collision caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

There were no life-threatening injuries to report and there were no reports of anybody trapped in the debris left along the interstate. The aftermath of the bridge collapse has traffic backed up for miles as drivers are seeking alternative routes to avoid the area.

What you need to know:

Just before noon Wednesday, a pedestrian bridge collapsed located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street in Northeast after what is believed to be a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

Officials said six people were checked out for injuries and five people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, the findings in this investigation are still preliminary.

A hazmat unit was also on the scene cleaning up a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is partially beneath the bridge.

Traffic backups were reported on I-295 in the District just before the bridge.

DC-295 is expected to be closed through at least Thursday as officials are working to reconstruct the crash and clean up the debris left in the roadway.

What exactly happened:

According to authorities, the bridge — located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street, Northeast — collapsed just before noon. D.C. Fire and EMS officials are on the scene and checked for vehicles beneath the bridge and reported no one was trapped.

Officials said six people were checked out for injuries and five people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart said. D.C. Fire and EMS' hazmat unit is also on the scene cleaning up a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is partially beneath the bridge.

The impact of the bridge collapse has closed I-295 in both directions with no access to US -50/ New York Avenue split to the I-695 interchange. This will not be reopened until at least 10 p.m. Thursday, officials say.

“Everything we see in the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its mooring,” Geldart said during a news conference on the collapse. Geldart said that the findings in this investigation are still preliminary.

WUSA9 was told the truck in question did fit underneath the bridge, but Geldart said, however, the back part may have not.

How will this impact traffic in D.C. and Maryland?

Traffic backups are reported on DC-295 in the District just before the bridge.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes as officials are continuing to clean up and investigate the official cause of the collapse. All commuter access from Maryland onto southbound DC-295 will into the District is closed until further notice.

Northbound traffic is being re-routed to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and southbound traffic is being diverted to Eastern Avenue. DC-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast and Eastern Avenue, Northeast are currently closed at this time.

DC-295 is expected to be closed through at least Thursday as officials are working to reconstruct the crash and clean up the debris left in the roadway.

Neighborhood and driver reactions:

At least four cars were seen trapped under the debris from the bridge. Officials said at least one other car was struck by the debris.

Neighbors in the area describe to WUSA9 hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke once the bridge collapsed onto DC-295.

Vanecia Matthews was on her way home from a friend's house when she said the bridge nearly collapsed on her car.

“I feel like I would only see that in a movie. Final Destination, literally," Matthews said. "Everything might have happened in like eight seconds. It happened so fast. It snatched the bridge, and I was just watching everything as I'm stopping on brakes."

OK, so what's next? When will the bridge be repaired?

City officials tell WUSA9 that the bridge will have to be taken down in order for crews to efficiently investigate and rebuild it for commuters and pedestrians.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there were no structural concerns to the bridge itself, however, investigators will now inspect the other bridges along that road to prevent further collapses.