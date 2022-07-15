Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes on US 222 southbound in Manheim Township

It is currently unclear if there are any injuries or deaths at the scene.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash has left all lanes closed on US 222 southbound in Manheim Township.

Lanes between Exit Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit 30 West/Pa. 283 West/US 222 South - York/Harrisburg are currently closed.

There is currently no information on the cause of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, or if there are any injuries.

According to Manheim Township Police, a fatal crash investigation is ongoing.

It is also unclear when the lanes will reopen.