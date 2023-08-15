Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-83 southbound

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, a crash on I-83 southbound has caused the closure of both lanes between Exits 28 and 24.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers traveling down I-83 southbound in York County may be experiencing delays from a multi-vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT Safety Press Officer Fritzi Schreffler, a multi-vehicle crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire police shut down both southbound lanes between Exits 28 and 24, according to Schreffler.

There is currently no word on injuries or lane reopening times.