Pavement repair project on Main Street in Lititz to begin next week

Route 772 through the Lancaster County borough will be reduced to one lane Monday while the repairs are performed, according to PennDOT.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a pavement repair project on Main Street (Route 772) in Lititz will begin next week.

The work will be done between Water Street and Locust Street on Monday, weather permitting PennDOT said. If necessary, the work will extend to Tuesday.

The work will begin around 7 a.m. and continue through daylight hours, according to PennDOT.

The majority of the work will be in the eastbound lane of Route 772. After completing work in the eastbound lane the contractor will switch to the westbound lane. The lane of work will be closed and flaggers will direct alternating directions of traffic through the work zone using the open lane. There may be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

These repairs are in advance of a resurfacing project on Main St. from Route 501 (Broad Street) eastward to the borough line, PennDOT said.

Construction activities include base repairs, milling and overlay, and other miscellaneous activities. Also included is work on Water Street (Route 1035) from Route 772 (Main Street) to the Warwick Township line.

An update will be issued when construction activities resume later this summer, according to PennDOT.