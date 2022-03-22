Lane restrictions implemented on eastbound Route 22 in Perry County

Alternating lanes of eastbound Route 22 will be closed in 2.5-mile increments starting just east of the ramp from Route 34/Newport to eastbound Routes 22/322.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists in Perry County may encounter lane restrictions while traveling on eastbound Route 22 due to an ongoing resurfacing project from the Newport/Route 34 Interchange to the Amity Hall Exit at the Dauphin County line, according to a press release.

Alternating lanes of eastbound Route 22 will be closed in 2.5-mile increments starting just east of the ramp from Route 34/Newport to eastbound Routes 22/322, and will continue eastbound to the Dauphin County line.

This work is part of a larger project that includes concrete patching, removal of bituminous surface, resurfacing, tree removal, guiderail updates on eastbound Route 22 in Greenwood, Howe, Buffalo, and Watts townships from Newport/Route 34 eastbound to the Dauphin County Line, also according to the press release.

This specific project also includes resurfacing westbound Route 22 from just west of the Newport/Route 34 Interchange to Owl Hollow Road (Route 1014), as well as work on ramps at Huggins Road and Meadow Grove Road.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $9,736,180 project, and work is expected to be completed in September, the release stated.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.