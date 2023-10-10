Lancaster County bridge closed indefinitely after vehicle strike

The Strickler Road (Route 4045) bridge was closed following a crash; after an inspection, officials determined the bridge would be unusable until further notice.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge spanning Route 283 in Rapho Township, Lancaster County will be closed until further notice following a vehicle strike.

According to PennDOT, the Strickler Road (Route 4045) bridge was closed following the crash and after an inspection of the damage, officials determined the bridge would be closed until further notice.

A detour is in place using Route 772 (Mount Joy Road), Breneman Road and Zink Road.

PennDOT is currently working on a repair plan and will provide updates once a schedule becomes available.