Officials say a multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County.

A portion of Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials say that all lanes Interstate 81 northbound are closed near mile marker 41 and between Route 233 and Route 465.

There is no word how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if any injuries have been suffered.

