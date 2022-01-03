Crash closes portion of Interstate 81 SB in Franklin County

PennDOT says that a tractor trailer struck an overpass, and now traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 10 near Marion.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a tractor trailer and an overpass has closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred sometime before 11:45 a.m. on March 1 in the area of Exit 10 near Marion.

Due to the tractor trailer striking the overpass, traffic is being diverted off of the road at Exit 10, and then back onto Interstate 81 southbound.

PennDOT officials say you can expect a significant delay in travel around the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, and it is unknown how long it will be until the road reopens.