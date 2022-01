All lanes between Exit 24 to Pa. 696 Fayette Street and Exit 20 to Pa. 997 Scotland are closed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County, according to 511PA.

All lanes between Exit 24 to Route 696 at Fayette Street and Exit 20 to Route 997 at Scotland are closed.

There is no word at this time on how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

It's also unknown how long the roadway will be closed.