Portion of Interstate 81 briefly shut down after cows invade the highway

CARLISLE, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a herd of cows wandered onto the roadway near Mile Marker 50, a State Police spokesperson said on Twitter.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Carlisle.

According to trooper Megan Ammerman, traffic in both directions was closed down while the wayward bovines were rounded up.

81 is currently shut down in both directions at MM 50 for loose cows on the roadway. PSP is on scene trying to get them off the highway and back where they belong. Avoid the area. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 22, 2022

About 15 minutes after the incident was first reported, Ammerman provided an update on Twitter saying all the cows were accounted for, except for one straggler.

Cumberland county: 81 is still shut down for cows on the roadway. One cow remains on the loose at this time. 🐄 — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 22, 2022

Shortly after that, Ammerman said order on the highway was restored after the last cow had been collected.

81 is now open. All cows accounted for. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 22, 2022