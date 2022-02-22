x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Portion of Interstate 81 briefly shut down after cows invade the highway

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 50, outside Carlisle. Traffic in both directions was shut down for about a half hour, State Police say.
Credit: 511pa.com
Traffic camera footage of Interstate 81 (Exit 49) shows traffic backed up due to a cow on the roadway.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a herd of cows wandered onto the roadway near Mile Marker 50, a State Police spokesperson said on Twitter.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Carlisle.

According to trooper Megan Ammerman, traffic in both directions was closed down while the wayward bovines were rounded up.

About 15 minutes after the incident was first reported, Ammerman provided an update on Twitter saying all the cows were accounted for, except for one straggler.

Shortly after that, Ammerman said order on the highway was restored after the last cow had been collected.

This concludes FOX43's cow-related traffic coverage for the day.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

In Other News

State officials raise awareness for safe driving