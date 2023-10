All lanes of Interstate 83 northbound between Exit 19: PA 462 - Market Street and Exit 21A: US 30 East - Arsenal Road are closed due to the crash, according to 511PA

YORK, Pa. — An overturned tractor trailer is disrupting traffic in York County this morning.

All lanes of Interstate 83 northbound between Exit 19: PA 462 - Market Street and Exit 21A: US 30 East - Arsenal Road are closed due to the crash, according to 511PA.com.

A FOX43 crew at the scene reports that traffic is being diverted off of I-83 at the northbound Market Street exit.