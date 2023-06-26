Truck carrying ammonium nitrate overturns on I-81 in Hagerstown

Southbound traffic is being routed to US Route 40 west.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — An overturned tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate is blocking southbound lanes of Interstate 81 north of Halfway Boulevard. Northbound lanes were also blocked early Monday, but have since reopened, according to police.

Maryland State Police responded to a report of an overturned tanker truck around 6:15 a.m. MSP troopers said the truck was carrying ammonium nitrate when it overturned. Lanes of the interstate are closed and businesses within 1,500 feet of the scene have been asked to evacuate.

MSP says that southbound lanes of I-81 will remain closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Under normal handling conditions, ammonium nitrate is not harmful. However, inhalation of high concentrations of ammonium nitrate dust can cause respiratory tract irritation. Symptoms may include: coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath, or even suffocation. It is not clear how much ammonium nitrate the truck was carrying. Police have not said whether anyone was hurt.

Detours have been established. Southbound I-81 traffic is being routed onto US Route 40 west.

Numerous emergency response units are responding to the scene to assist with the crash and cleanup. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Sky9 was over the scene of the crash Monday morning: