6-vehicle crash on I-81 leaves at least 1 person dead, police say

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — At least one person is dead in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown. Maryland State Police say four tractor-trailers and two cars were involved in the crash Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene on Southbound I-81 at Showalter Road in Washington County for a report of a crash around 9:30 a.m. All southbound lanes were shut down as a result of the crash. Drivers in the area should expect major delays and find alternate routes if possible.

MSP says beyond the person who died, multiple other people were injured in the crash. The number of injuries and severity of those injuries are not known at this time. Sky9 was over the crash scene Friday morning. Here's what it looked like:

The cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation. The identity of the person killed has not yet been made public.

It is not known how long lanes in the area will be closed as the investigation continues. Check our interactive traffic map for the latest road conditions in our area.