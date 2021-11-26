How to prepare for Christmas holiday driving

AAA provides tips on how to plan for stress during holiday errands.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Driving around to do errands is about to become a lot busier as more people are out to do their holiday shopping. AAA is providing some tips for how to complete all of you errands from picking up a tree to getting gifts while avoiding stress.

One challenge of the holiday season is transporting Christmas trees. AAA research from 2019 revealed that 44% of Americans who planned on getting a real tree would use unsafe transportation methods.

Unsecure trees could cause damage to cars, and improper securing could destroy paint and rubber seals in windows and doors.

To prevent damage, AAA suggests the following:

Use the correct vehicle - one equipped with a roof rack, the bed of a truck, SUV, van or minivan the tree can fit into

Use quality tires

Protect the tree - wrap the tree in netting before loading

Protect you vehicle - use a blanket to prevent scratches

Tie it down - secure the tree at the bottom, top and center

Give it a tug test - make sure the tree can withstand being pulled in all directions

Drive slowly and easily - take back roads because higher speeds can create significant airflow that can damage the tree

Transporting trees is not the only issue people may run into.

"The holidays are especially stressful on drivers - everyone wants the perfect gift, and emotions can run high trying to find it," said Elizabeth Carey, director of public relations at AAA WCNY. "Minor frustrations in parking lots can turn deadly when drivers take their anger out on other drivers. It’s important to use caution and 2021 as safely as possible."

The shopping season has begun. Practice patience on the roads this holiday season and keep a close eye out for #pedestrians - especially in parking lots and at intersections. Everyone is in a rush, but we all want to get home safely. pic.twitter.com/zeyy3jMyz3 — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) November 26, 2021

To help deal with road rage, AAA is suggesting drivers take the following precautions: