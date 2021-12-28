Freezing fog weather advisory across Central Pa.

The National Weather Service has released a weather advisory for areas across Central Pa. due to freezing fog.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — According to the National Weather Service, a freezing fog advisory has been issued for areas across Central Pa through mid-morning.

Some of these areas include: York, Lancaster, Adams, Perry, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, Juniata, Mifflin, and Schuylkill.

The fog has been the most noticeable across the Susquehanna Valley and temperatures in the low to mid 30s have caused some instances of freezing rain, said the National Weather Service.

Icy road conditions have caused several crashes throughout the York County region, according to York County Dispatch.