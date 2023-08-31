Maryland man killed in wrong-way crash with Greyhound bus

​The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were taken to local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound bus has left a man dead early Thursday morning in Howard County.

Officers with the Howard County Police Department responded around 3:25 a.m. to Route 32, in the area of I-95, after a report of the two-vehicle collision. Through an initial investigation, they were able to learn that a Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers was traveling eastbound on Route 32 when it collided with a Buick Enclave. The driver of the Buick was driving in the wrong direction at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as 37-year-old Samuel Isaac King of Columbia, Maryland.

The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were taken to local hospital for treatment for their injuries. According to the police department, none of them have serious injuries and are expected to recover.

The crash investigation closed lanes of Route 32 for several hours. All roads have reopened as of 9 a.m.

Sky9 was over the scene Thursday morning. Here's what it looked like:

The investigation in the crash is active and ongoing.