Deadly crash closes portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound just past Exit 16 near Chambersburg around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 7.

Officials say it appears that a vehicle drove into the back of a parked tractor trailer that was on the shoulder of the roadway.

At this time, it is unclear how many people died in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

As a result of the crash, the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed, and traffic is being taken off at the off-ramp for Exit 16 - Lincoln Way. It is unclear how long the road will be closed.