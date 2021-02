I-81 Southbound is closed at the Newville exit or Exit 37.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 is closed in Cumberland County following a crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, near mile-marker 33 on I-81 southbound.

Emergency dispatchers say injuries have been reported, but the number and extent of injuries is unknown.

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed at Exit 37.