REOPENED: Multiple crashes causing delays, closures on I-83 in Dauphin County

I-83 is reopened after two separate crashes, one in the northbound lanes and one southbound, caused delays this morning.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10:39 a.m.: Both incidents are now cleared and I-83 is fully open, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid Interstate 83 northbound in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, due to a crash that closed down the highway.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 14. The crash occurred between Exit 45: Paxton Street and Exit 46B: U.S. 322 East - Hershey. A lane is closed and travelers are being directed off the highway at Exit 44.

Four vehicles were involved in the northbound crash. It is unclear if anyone sustained injuries, according to PSP.

Troopers say that a tractor trailer is leaking chicken juice. They have no word on how long I-83 northbound will be closed.